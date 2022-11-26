Maharashtra CM, MLAs Offer Prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his MLAs offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday.

This is Eknath Shinde’s maiden visit to Guwahati since he took charge as the chief minister in June this year.

Shinde had last visited the Kamakhya temple on June-end during his stay at a five-star hotel in the city along with rebel Sena and independent legislators who pledged to support him.

At the time, he had vowed to return to the temple to “express gratitude to the Goddess for blessing them and fulfilling their vow of forming the government”.

According to Shinde, the prime reason for the visit to Guwahati was to offer prayers at the temple.

While leaving Mumbai, he had said, “We pray that good days will come to the farmers of the state, may the people of Maharashtra be happy and there will no troubles in the state. Apart from praying for the people of the state, we have no other agenda.”

The Maharashtra CM is being accompanied by all state legislators, except six MLAs and one MP.