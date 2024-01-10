Arrested Chandmari Firing Accused Owned 2 Guns In Deceased Father's Name

Meanwhile, officials have further said that the firearm in possession of Saddique was registered in the name of his father, a retired forest ranger. Following his demise, Saddique had renewed his father's license and possessed two firearms.

Police have seized both firearms from his possession, a double-barrel gun and a 0.32 mm pistol. A case under sections 341/294/506/25(9)/30 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered against Saddique by Chandmari Police.