Arrested Chandmari Firing Accused Owned 2 Guns In Deceased Father's Name

Following the arrest of Saddique Ahmed, the accused in a gunfire incident reported in Guwahati's Chandmari locality, officials informed that the firearm possessed by him was registered in the name of his deceased father, a former forest department official.
As against previously reported, the gunfire incident took place at Chandmari's Milanpur locality on January 9 at 2 am in the night. It has been revealed that a youth named Abhishek was crossing the road in his vehicle when Saddique, the accused came rushing out and intercepted the car.
Subsequently, both parties got embroiled in a verbal spat during which Abhishek allegedly addressed the accused Saddique as 'bhaiti' or younger brother.
Officials said that this angered Saddique a lot and he demanded to be addressed as 'Boss'. To this, when Abhishek refused, Saddique called in his partners.
The three youths, who were with Saddique, rushed with pipes and iron rods to hit Abhishek. During the commotion, in a bid to intimidate Abhishek, the accused Saddique brandished his firearm and fired a blank in the air.
Meanwhile, officials have further said that the firearm in possession of Saddique was registered in the name of his father, a retired forest ranger. Following his demise, Saddique had renewed his father's license and possessed two firearms.
Police have seized both firearms from his possession, a double-barrel gun and a 0.32 mm pistol. A case under sections 341/294/506/25(9)/30 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered against Saddique by Chandmari Police.