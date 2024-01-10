Guwahati: Chandmari Youth Arrested After Gunfire Over Parking Space

Guwahati city police arrested a youth from Chandmari locality after an incident of gunfire was reported in the area on Wednesday.
Initial reports stated that last night at Chandmari's Nizarapar the arrested youth had fired a blank following an argument with another youth.
According to the information received, an argument broke out between two parties over a parking space after which the accused youth fired a shot in the night.
The argument reportedly broke out after another youth who was with a woman, parked at a spot belonging to the accused.
Officials identified the accused as one Siddique Ahmed and has been subsequently arrested. Police have found and confiscated five live rounds of bullets from his possession.
According to officials, Siddique was with two others at the time of the argument. The trio had initially rushed with machetes and sticks to hit the girl soon after which the firing incident was reported.
Meanwhile, officials are still in search of the other two co-accused in the case.
Further details are awaited.