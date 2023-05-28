Arrested Govt Official Minakshi Kakati Kalita Falls Sick in Jail, Hospitalized

Arrested government official Minakshi Kakati Kalita has been shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) after she fell ill inside the jail premises on Sunday.
According to initial reports, the tainted government official has been suffering various health issues including diabetes.
Notably, Kalita was caught red-handed after she accepted demanded bribe money from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions and was arrested by the anti-corruption cell on May 18.
Later in the day, the cell raided her residence and seized Rs.65,37,500 in cash. Taking to Twitter, the cell informed, “Ref: Arrest of Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Asstt. Commissioner of State Tax. During search, an amount of Rs. 65,37,500/-(sixty five lakhs thirty-seven thousand five hundred) has been recovered from her house. Further search is underway.”
Two days after the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption recovered large sums of cash, a lower court in Guwahati remanded Minakshi Kakati Kalita in judicial custody on May 20.