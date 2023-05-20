Guwahati News

Tainted Govt Official Minakshi Kalita Remanded in Judicial Custody

Kalita was caught red-handed after she accepted demanded bribe money from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions.
Two days after the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption recovered large sums of cash, a lower court in Guwahati remanded Minakshi Kakati Kalita in judicial custody on Saturday.

According to sources, Kalita, the assistant commissioner of state tax in Kar Bhawan, was produced before a lower court in Guwahati earlier today where she was sent to judicial custody.

Notably, Kalita was caught red-handed after she accepted demanded bribe money from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions and was arrested by the anti-corruption cell on May 18.

Later in the day, the cell raided her residence and seized Rs.65,37,500 in cash. Taking to Twitter, the cell informed, “Ref: Arrest of Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Asstt. Commissioner of State Tax. During search, an amount of Rs. 65,37,500/-(sixty five lakhs thirty-seven thousand five hundred) has been recovered from her house. Further search is underway.”

