Artfed, AGMC To Be Shut Down, Employees To Be Released: Assam CM

Owing to huge losses incurred by these state government-run establishments, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Artfed and Assam Government Marketing Corporation Limited (AGMC) will be closed down and the employees working in these establishments will be relieved from their jobs.
CM Sarma made this announcement during an event at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters.
He said, “The establishments that has been suffering huge losses for a significant amount of time will be shut down and the employees working for these establishments will be relieved from their jobs with honour. We have decided to close down Artfed and AGMC following huge losses suffered by these establishments.”
Meanwhile, he remarked on the second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.
CM Sarma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built roads so Rahul Gandhi will be able to walk properly as walking is good for health, however, this will not have any effect on politics but the roads will have to bear some burden.”