Guwahati's 'Artificial Flood' Problem Solved to Great Extent: Ashok Singhal

The problem of “artificial flood” in Guwahati has been solved to a great extent, Assam’s Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Ashok Singhal said on Tuesday.
The government is working round the clock to help the flood-affected people in the state, minister stated.
While inspecting work under the ‘Flood free Guwahati’ mission, Singhal stated, “Artificial flood is a problem in cities. We have already done a lot to solve it in Guwahati.”
However, the situation is better this year. Wherever water logging is occurring, we have put pumps to work to drain it out, minister said.
Clogging of drains due to garbage accumulation, lack of proper drainage system, and encroachment of natural water bodies are some of the reasons for artificial flooding in the city.
On the overall flood situation in the state, the minister said the entire government machinery is on alert.
“The first task is to rescue the people and provide them with relief and shelter. The chief minister himself, and all our ministers are constantly working for it,” he added.
Most parts of the state, including Guwahati, have been receiving heavy and incessant rainfall over the last few days.
Notably, over 34,000 people in 19 districts are currently reeling under the deluge, with urban flooding also reported from different parts of Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (M), Kokrajhar, Nalbari districts, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report stated.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has predicted widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall/ thunderstorm with lightning to continue over the northeast region during the next 2 days and likely to decrease gradually thereafter.