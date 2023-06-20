Brahmaputra Water Level To Rise More Amid Incessant Rainfall in Bhutan, Warns ASDMA

Till Monday, nearly 31,000 people still were reeling under the deluge across 10 districts of the Assam.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 30,700 people are hit due to floods in Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.