Arunachal Minister Urges Centre to Set Up Animal Disease Diagnostic Center in NE

Addressing the valedictory function of the Northeast Livestock-Aqua-Poulty Expo 2023, Tage Taki, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Veterinary, Fisheries of Arunachal Pradesh said that the Centre should set up a modern disease diagnostic center to detect exotic animal diseases at the early stage and prevent loss of animals due to spread of diseases in the Northeast.

Referring to the African swine fever diseases that killed thousands of pigs in the region, Tage Taki said the existing facilities do not cater to the emerging needs of the region.

While dwelling on the huge potential of piggery, poultry and fisheries in the northeastern region, the minister said, “We have to educate the farmers of the region in breed selection, adoption of new technologies and going for commercial production.”

The three-day-long expo on livestock-aqua-poultry was held in the Maniram Dewan Trade center in Guwahati from April 18-20. The Minister graced the valedictory function as Chief Guest.

Pravash Pradhan, Convenor, NELAP Expo 2023, Dr V K Gupta, Director, ICAR-NRCP and Dr. Basant Kumar Das, Director, ICAR-CIFRI and Dr L Narasimhamurthy, Senior Executive Director, NFDB were other dignitaries present in the occasion.

The focus areas of the expo were livestock, aquaculture and fisheries, poultry, dairy farming, and its scope in the northeastern states. The expo also showcased latest technologies and innovations in animal breeding and reproduction, feed production, aquaculture, dairy and poultry developments and value addition.