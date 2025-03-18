Arunachal Police Nabs Notorious Fraudster from Guwahati

In a major breakthrough, Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested a notorious fraudster, Sunil Baglary, who had been hiding in Guwahati.

As per reports, Baglary was involved in large-scale financial fraud, including forging the signature of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to embezzle crores of rupees.

According to reports, Baglary had issued fake work orders for various government projects in West Bengal, duping contractors by promising them lucrative deals. Among the victims was a contractor from Arunachal Pradesh, who was swindled out of nearly ₹1.50 crore through fraudulent work orders.

Following the contractor’s complaint, a case (No. 25/25) was registered at Doimukh Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh. Acting on the case, police tracked down Baglary and arrested him from Guwahati, where he had been in hiding.

The police further revealed that Baglary had connections with several government officials in West Bengal. He has been booked under IPC sections 120(B), 406, 468, 471, 420, and 34.

Further investigation is underway.

