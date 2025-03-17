Vehicle Theft Kingpin Brought to Guwahati After Arrest in Goalpara

Guwahati Police have brought Sahil Ali, the mastermind behind a major vehicle theft racket, to the city after his arrest in Goalpara.

Advertisment

Sahil, a resident of Rangia, was a key supplier of stolen vehicles to Manipur’s vehicle theft network. His operations extended across multiple states, with stolen vehicles being smuggled out of Assam.

Identified as one of the kingpins of Assam’s vehicle theft racket, Sahil played a crucial role in supplying stolen cars and motorcycles to organized crime groups.

Currently, he is being held at Dispur Police Station, while the investigation into the broader network continues.

Earlier today, the Guwahati police have recovered 13 stolen motorcycles so far, along with one Scorpio and two Thar SUVs.

A total of 11 vehicle thieves have been arrested, including two bus employees. The involvement of bus staff in the theft racket has raised concerns, as stolen vehicles were being transported from Guwahati to Manipur using night buses.

The entire gang behind these thefts is based in Manipur. The stolen vehicles were recovered from other states, particularly near the Meghalaya and Bangladesh borders. Notably, Royal Enfield motorcycles can be stolen within just 45 seconds, as revealed by the police.

Investigations indicate that the thieves travel from Manipur to Guwahati by flight, stay for 2-3 days, and then return. In some instances, up to four vehicles were stolen in a single day in Guwahati. The stolen vehicles were ultimately sold in Myanmar.

A key figure in the racket, Inamul Ali alias Sahil, who acted as the linkman, has been arrested from Goalpara. However, several thieves remain at large, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Stolen Motorcycles Transported via Manipur Night Buses; Drivers and Handymen Involved

Stolen bikes were being transported using two night buses from Guwahati to Manipur, with bus number MN 012194 identified as one of them. The mastermind of the vehicle theft racket, Sahil Ali, has been brought to Guwahati after being arrested from Goalpara.

Hailing from Rangia, Sahil supplied stolen vehicles to Manipur's vehicle theft network. He was one of the key figures in Assam’s vehicle theft racket. At present, he is being held at Dispur Police Station.

Royal Enfield Theft Case: Arrested Individuals

Gaingamlung Golmei of Lilong, Thoubal, Manipur Heibokmayum Monouwar of Lilong, Thoubal, Manipur Inamul Ali @ Sahil, Yousuf Nagar, Rangia, Kamrup Nk Naga Naomi Raju Sankhare Leivon Sangte Kom Muhammad Akbar

Thar Recovery Case: Arrested Individuals

M Nemneithem Haokip (26), W/O: M Thangtinlen Haokip, PS: Tengnoupal, Dist: Tengnoupal, Manipur Lunjapao Doungel (26), S/O: Neghin Doungel, PS: Churachandpur, Dist: Churachandpur, Manipur Jangminthang Haokip (23), S/O: Paul Jhangjahao Haokip, PS: Sapormeina, Dist: Kangpokpi, Manipur Paomoija Haokip (23), S/O: Demkholun Haokip, PS: Senapati, Dist: Senapati, Manipur

The investigation remains ongoing as police continue efforts to track down other gang members involved in the racket.

Also Read: Manipur-Based Gang Busted in Assam's Vehicle Theft Racket, 11 Arrested