Arvind Kumar Singh Takes Charge as CGM of SBI’s Guwahati Circle

Arvind Kumar Singh assumes charge as the Chief General Manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) Guwahati circle covering all seven North-Eastern states.

Singh joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1994 and has held various important assignments in the bank. He is a graduate in economics and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

He was posted as the General Manager, Network 3 in Jaipur Circle covering Jodhpur and Bikaner Modules before he took charge of the North Eastern Circle of SBI. He was responsible for business strategy, business development, operational efficiency and other functional areas of the retail business.

Singh has also worked in other states of the country including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in various capacities. He has also worked in a foreign office of the Bank in Belgium as CEO of SBI Antwerp for more than five years.

A career banker with an experience of over 28 years, Singh has held various positions across a wide range of domains including International Banking, Retail Banking, Human Resource, Credit and Forex.