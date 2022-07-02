Manipur: Another Landslide Near Tragedy Site in Noney

Another landslide hit Tupul in Noney district of Manipur on Saturday. This was informed by the Manipur Mountaineering and Tracking Association.

More rescue teams were deployed at Tupul to enhance the search and rescue operations. Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting extensive search and rescue operations since the disaster struck Tupul on June 29.

This comes as Manipur is already reeling from a previous landslide that hit Manipur's Tupul general area in which the death toll rose to 24 till now.

The landslide hit on Wednesday night near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal. The search operations for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians still continue, the release from PRO Defence, Guwahati said.