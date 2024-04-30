As Guwahati Heads To Polls, CM Sarma Campaigns For BJP Candidate

Campaigning for Bijuli Kalita Medhi, the BJP candidate from Guwahati on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Lok Sabha elections mean it is time for nation-building as he asked every Guwahati resident to vote in the upcoming third phase of polls.
Addressing the gathering in Guwahati's Rajgarh, Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for curbing terrorism and insurgency. "Against insurgency and terrorism, Modiji has taken a tough stance. No other prime minister has ever been successful in taking such a stance. Along with Assam, now peace presides across the nation," he said.
The Assam chief minister also mentioned, "Assam has witnessed tremendous growth which was never seen in the past. More than 7,000 youths have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream."
Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma laid down the plans for further development projects. "A new auditorium will be come up in Khanapara and construction is already underway. The auditorium will be able to accommodate as many as 6,000 people at a time. Construction will end by December this year," he said.
The chief minister further said, "A new flyover will be coming up which will connect Lachit Ghat to Uzan Bazar. The flyover, which will be built along the coast of the Brahmaputra, will allow commuters a view of the majestic river."
Additionally, on the front of creating more jobs for the youth, Chief Minister Sarma assured another 50,000 new job openings which will be filled in the coming year. "Within one year, another 50,000 new appointments will be done," he said.
Moreover, admissions to classes XI and XII under the state education board will soon be made free of cost, Sarma assured.
Speaking further, he said, "Approximately 1.5 lakh families in Guwahati will have drinking water supply by July of 2025. The Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra River will be completed by December this year."
"By that time, the construction of the second medical college will also be completed. The MMC will have world class super speciality amenities," he added.
Stating that the voter turnout in Guwahati is always lower than in other constituencies, Sarma urged every Guwahati citizen to come out and vote.
Guwahati along with three other remaining constituencies will head to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7. Congress has fielded Mira Borthakur against BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi in Guwahati. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.