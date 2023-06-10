Ashok Singhal Chairs Review Meeting on 'Mission Flood Free Guwahati'

In view of the city facing an artificial flood situation after a few hours of rain spells, Assam Minister for Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal chaired a review meeting on the ongoing works related to 'Mission Flood Free Guwahati' on Saturday.
He has ordered a joint inspection to review the works related to the mission to make Guwahati free from the artificial flood issue.
Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Water Resources Department, Public Works Department (PWD) and Guwahati Municipal Corporation have been given the responsibility for joint inspection to review the ongoing works.
Guwahati had been witnessing a rise in temperature for a few weeks however, the recent spell of rain showers has bought relief to the citizens from the extreme heatwave but at the expense of the water-logging situation.
It may be mentioned that the state government in a bid to mitigate the urban artificial flood in the city a mission was launched with the name 'Mission Flood Free Guwahati' with all the allied departments and stakeholders. These departments work in coordination to mitigate the urban flood and to devise mechanisms thereof.
Since last year, the workers under Guwahati Municipal Corporation were seen removing the concrete slabs to de-silt the drains in a bid to make the city flood-free, however, it seems to have gone in vain as citizens are still facing the water logging issues on the main road itself.