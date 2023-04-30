Few Minutes of Heavy Showers Result in Water Logging in Guwahati

Although Assam Government has made several attempts starting with de-siltation and heightening of drains to make Guwahati city flood-free, a few minutes of heavy showers and thunderstorms resulted in water logging in various parts of the city on Sunday evening.
For the past few months, the workers under Guwahati Municipal Corporation had removed the concrete slabs to de-silt the drains in bid to make the city flood-free, however, it seems to have gone in vain as citizens are still facing the water logging issues on the main road itself.
Earlier today in the evening, Guwahati witnessed thunderstorms and heavy showers that resulted in water logging on the main roads including the byelanes in the Chandmari area.
The water logging issue has caused difficulties for the commuters as monsoon season is nearing and storms have been reported in several parts in the state in the past few weeks causing havoc and disrupting normal lives of the people.
It may be mentioned that the state government in a bid to mitigate the urban artificial flood in the city a mission was launched with the name 'Mission Flood Free Guwahati' with all the allied departments and stakeholders. These departments work in coordination to mitigate the urban flood and to devise mechanism thereof.
The departments included Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Water Resources Department, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Public Works Department (PWD).