Ashok Singhal Orders Detailed Inquiry into Guwahati Water Pipe Burst Incident

Assam Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal has ordered a detailed inquiry into the JICA water supply pipe burst that occurred in Kharguli area of Guwahati on Thursday.
Speaking to media persons after visiting the incident spot this evening, Ashok Singhal said, “When hydro testing is done after welding process of the pipes, the pressure is kept very low. We have never heard about such an incident of water bursting out after hydro testing has been successfully done. But the incident that has happened today is very unfortunate. A detailed inquiry will be done in regard to this. There is a safety audit for all pipes laid. The entire situation will be investigated.”
He also said that the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro has been directed to visit the incident spot and take stock of the situation.
“A relief camp has been set up here. The DC has also been instructed to visit the spot and take stock of the situation here. I will also visit the area after the safety audit begins. After we get the detailed report after a few days, I will be back here and speak to the residents of the area,” the minister added.
It may be mentioned that earlier today, a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati. The burst caused a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaged at least 40 houses. Reportedly, over 600 people were affected and around 30 persons have been injured in the incident.
One person, Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush. Meanwhile, another woman identified as Doiboki Haloi who was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition right after the incident is reportedly stable as of now.
The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has assured that the water supply will be restored soon. However, the affected people have expressed their anger and frustration over the incident. They have demanded compensation from the GMDA for the damage caused to their property.