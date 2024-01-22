Ashok Singhal Tears Up, Says Waited A Long Time For This Moment

Assam cabinet minister for urban development, Ashok Singhal on Monday teared up saying that Hindus around the nation and the world have waited a long time for this moment.
Ashok Singhal, who arrived alongside Mayor Mrigen Sarania at New Harijan colony in Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari, sat for a puja there ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.
At New Harijan Colony, a massive screen has been set up to telecast the Pran Pratishtha event live. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be visiting for which the entire area has been decorated.
Speaking on the occasion, the Assam cabinet minister said, "Today, I am very emotional. Hindus have waited for this moment for over 500 years. This moment has come at an expense of a lot of struggle, and sacrifice. I have nothing more to say today."
"We can call it the beginning of a new chapter in India's history. The Indian civilization will rise again and I still dream that with this new hope, we will sit on the throne of Vishwa Guru, once again," added a visibly emotional Ashok Singhal.
An ardent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in his younger days, Ashok Singhal said that he was part of the movement that first planted the seeds of Ram Mandir construction.
Streets, buildings, residential and commercial, will light up for the event. Home owners have decorated their residences for the Pran Pratishtha, heeding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. Other monuments like flyovers across the city have also been decorated for the event.
Meanwhile, in Guwahati, the transgender community has planned a welcome move rally from Adabari Tiniali to Jalukbari Police Station via Pandu Railway Bazaar today, which will be a welcome sight.