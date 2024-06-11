Asian Paints Unveils New ‘Beautiful Homes Studio’ In Guwahati

Speaking on the new studio, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO Asian Paints Ltd. said,“Beautiful Homes Studio in Guwahati, with its comprehensive range of products and unique in-store experiences, is poised to become the region's leading destination for luxury home decor. Itembodies our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, making it a standout in the home decor landscape. The selection of Guwahati as the second location for Beautiful Homes Studio is both strategic and significant. Guwahati is undergoing rapid development, increasingly aligning with global standards. The city is experiencing a cultural and economic transformation, with a growing appreciation for high-quality, stylish home décor.By establishing a presence in this key city, we aim to connect with a broader audience and accommodate the evolving tastes and preferences of not only the residents in this region but also those throughout Northeast India.”