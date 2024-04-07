'Nandinii' Event Kicks Off with Vibrant Painting Competition & Creative Workshops

The 'Nandinii' event, organized at Khanapara and presented by Pratidin Events in collaboration with Stoic Studios, commenced today at 9 am, marking the beginning of a day filled with art and creativity. The event opened with a lively painting competition among the city's students, showcasing their artistic talents across three categories: A, B, and C.
Drawing participation from hundreds of students representing various educational institutions in the city, the competition witnessed a diverse array of artistic expressions. The winners of the competition are set to be honored later in the evening, while all participants are being recognized with certificates for their enthusiastic involvement.
Notably, the esteemed panel of judges overseeing the painting competition comprised Arup Borkotoky, Meghali Deka, and Dipen Chandra Sarma, bringing a wealth of expertise and discernment to the event.
In addition to the painting competition, 'Nandinii' offers a spectrum of creative workshops, catering to diverse interests and skills. Priyanka Baruah will lead a session on magic art, promising to unveil the secrets behind captivating illusions.
Meanwhile, Imaginary Canvas will guide attendees through the intricacies of terracotta art, Sampurna Choudhary will share insights into crafting hand-painted pen stands, and Namita Doley and her team will impart expertise in creating Chunky Rugs using wool, jute, and other materials.
With a blend of artistic competitions and hands-on workshops, 'Nandinii' promises to be a celebration of creativity, fostering artistic expression and skill development among the participants and attendees alike.