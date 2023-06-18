Asom Sattra Mahasabha Confers 'Titles' to 5 Eminent Personalities

The Asom Sattra Mahasabha, a registered socio-cultural organization, on Sunday conferred ‘titles’ to five eminent personalities.
The titles were conferred to the distinguished personalities during a ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
The following the eminent personalities who were conferred with various titles:
Dr. Pitambar Dev Goswami, present Satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, was conferred with the title of ‘Satra Ratna’
Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami was conferred with the title ‘Sattriya Sahitya Ratna’
Padma Shri awardee Dr. Hemchandra Goswami was given the ‘Sattriya Kalaratna’ title
Dr. Amalendu Chakravarty was conferred with the title ‘Satrabandhu’
Dr. Sawarmal Sanganeriya was given the title of ‘Vaishnavbandhu’
It may be mentioned that Asom Sattra Mahasabha is a registered socio-cultural organization that serves as the umbrella organization for the Sattra of Assam which aims at preserving and propagating the religious and socio-cultural teachings of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva. Since its inception in 1915, as Santa Sanmilani, Sattra Sangha in 1945 and Sattra Mahasabha in 1990, the organization has been ardently engaged in the development and spread of Sattriya Sanskriti (Culture).