Asom Sattra Mahasabha Confers 'Titles' to 5 Eminent Personalities

It may be mentioned that Asom Sattra Mahasabha is a registered socio-cultural organization that serves as the umbrella organization for the Sattra of Assam which aims at preserving and propagating the religious and socio-cultural teachings of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva. Since its inception in 1915, as Santa Sanmilani, Sattra Sangha in 1945 and Sattra Mahasabha in 1990, the organization has been ardently engaged in the development and spread of Sattriya Sanskriti (Culture).