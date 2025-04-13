Asomiya Pratidin Driver Arbinda Boro Dies in Train Accident Near Gohpur

In a heart-wrenching incident ahead of Rongali Bihu, Arabinda Boro, a driver with Asomiya Pratidin, tragically lost his life after falling from a moving train between Gohpur and Biswanath Chariali early Saturday morning.

According to reports, Boro, accompanied by colleague Nirmal Roy, was returning to Guwahati by train after submitting a newly purchased vehicle at the newspaper’s Lakhimpur office. While both were asleep, the train reached Gohpur station. As the train resumed its journey, Boro reportedly woke up, walked to the train door to freshen up, and accidentally slipped from the footstep.

He fell off the train and fatally hit an electric pole before landing in the bushes near the railway track. A shocked Nirmal Roy immediately alerted the RPF personnel, who informed him that a search operation could be initiated only after reaching Biswanath Chariali. Roy then contacted publisher Jatin Choudhury and informed local authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Upon receiving the alert, journalists from Gohpur, Biswanath Chariali, and Chaiduar rushed to the station. In the early hours, an RPF team, aided by mobile tracking, recovered Boro’s lifeless body from near the railway tracks. The body was later brought to Biswanath Chariali police station, and will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Arabinda Boro, a resident of Salbari in Bajali’s Sarupeta, is survived by his wife, two daughters—one married—and a grandchild. His sudden demise has left the Sadin-Pratidin group in deep mourning. His brother, Melo Boro, also a driver with the group, is closely associated with the household of Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah.

