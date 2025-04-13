Protests Escalate in Assam's Jonai Over Assault on Student Activist; Effigy of Police Officer Burned

The Dhemaji district unit of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Saturday intensified its protest against the Assam police in connection with the alleged assault on a student activist in Jonai.

The student body staged a road blockade at Jonai town and burned the effigy of police officer Surya Kanta Morang, demanding his immediate suspension and revocation of service benefits. The protest comes in response to the alleged involvement of the officer in the physical assault of a student activist during the night hours.

Despite the 10-hour ultimatum issued by the student union, no resolution was reached between the district administration and the Dhemaji district unit of AASU. As a result, the student body has vowed to continue its agitation until their demands are met.

