Assam: AAP Stages Protest Against Price Hike of Essential Commodities

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Assam unit has staged a protest at Dispur in Guwahati against the price hike of essential commodities.

The protestors have been detained by Basistha police while protesting and took them to Basistha police station.

The demonstrators also expressed anger over Prime Minister Narendra Modi for price rise of essential commodities including cylinders, medicines, petrol, diesel etc.

The middle-class people are hit by the rising prices of essential commodities. From cylinders to medicines to fuel, the increase in prices has put the common public in dilemma.

Also Read: Forest Officials Rescue Exotic Monkeys in Assam, 1 Arrested

Meanwhile, reacting to the issue of rising fuel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to states ruled by the Opposition to reduce tax on fuel. This was his first reaction to the rising fuel prices. He said the states that did not reduce prices last November should do it now.

He said, "States like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala and Jharkhand did not reduce tax on fuel, and should do it now."

"Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices last November and also requested states to reduce tax. I am not criticizing anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people," the Prime Minister said.

The Congress on Saturday slammed the Union government over the inflation issue and asked what it was doing to bring down the prices of essential commodities which were grinding the households of common people.

Also Read: Fodder Scam Case: Lalu Prasad Yadav Likely to Be Released on Bail Today