Forest Officials Rescue Exotic Monkeys in Assam, 1 Arrested

In a major breakthrough, one person has been arrested by the officials of the forest department in Kamrup district of Assam on Wednesday for smuggling 'exotic' species of monkeys and wallaby.

The operation was led acting on a special tip off by Sangeeta Rani Singha, AFS, RO of Northern Range, Hajo under North Kamrup Forest Division.

The animals were rescued after intercepting an Innova car carrying six boxes with exotic monkeys and a wallaby.

The arrested person has been identified as Rahul Bafna while the other smuggler fled from the spot.

A probe is underway into the matter and proper identification of the species of the animals is going on.

According to sources, the arrested person will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Kamrup on Thursday. If the court grants permission, the rescued animals will be sent to the Assam State Zoo for treatment.

