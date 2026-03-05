Assam to Compensate Pig Farmers for Losses in 2025 African Swine Fever Wave

The Assam government will distribute Rs 16.14 crore among pig farmers as compensation for losses incurred due to the widespread outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) across several districts of the state in 2025, at an event in Guwahati on March 6 (Friday), a statement mentioned.

According to the statement, the aid amount to be distributed will be borne in equal proportion by the state and the central governments. Assam animal husbandry and veterinary minister Krishnendu Paul will distribute the government grant. The event will be held at the Sri Sri Damodardev International Auditorium at Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Aid and Awareness

Apart from distributing the financial aid, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary will also conduct sessions to spread awareness among farmers about various steps taken by the government, animal husbandry schemes and about livestock registration.

Notably, the African Swine Fever, a highly contagious virus with 100 per cent fatality, was reported across Assam in 2025 with at least 393 hotspots or epicentres identified. During the wave, a total of 18,909 pigs were culled across the state, official data showed.

The statement further mentioned that in the first phase, the government will process the aid for a total of 241 pig farmers across 112 epicentres where the virus broke out between the months of June and September in 2025. For this, Rs 6.65 crore has been earmarked. The affected pig farmers will receive this amount as a direct benefit transfer and will take a few days before reflecting in their bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the government is working to release further funds for the farmers affected in the months of October and November, and it will soon be allotted, the statement added.

According to Dr Jayanta Kumar Goswami, secretary and director of the animal husbandry and veterinary department, in addition to announcing the insurance of livestock under the National Livestock Mission and the Prime Minister’s YUGA (PM-YUGA) scheme, livestock owners will be informed about the necessity and benefits of livestock registration at the event.

