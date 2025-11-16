Assam Govt Bans Pig Movement as African Swine Fever Spreads to 297 Epicentres in 7 Dists

The Assam government has imposed an immediate ban on the inter-district movement of live pigs across the state following a sharp spike in African Swine Fever (ASF) cases, which officials warn is spreading at an alarming rate.

In a notification issued on November 16, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said ASF, a disease with a 100% mortality rate, has severely hit the state’s piggery sector since its first outbreak. The surge in 2025 has been particularly concerning, with 297 epicentres detected across almost all districts.

Seven districts, Dhemaji, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Darrang, Jorhat and Dibrugarh, have reported the highest concentration of cases. In October alone, 84 new epicentres were identified, prompting urgent containment measures.

Exercising powers under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, the government has alsobanned intra-district movement of pigs and the sale of pork within these seven districts until further orders.

The notification partially modifies an earlier order issued on June 27 this year.

Officials said the restrictions will remain in place until the situation stabilises and further instructions are issued.

