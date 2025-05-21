Assam to Transfer Ali Tauqeer Sheikh Case to Central Agency: CM Sarma

The Assam cabinet on Saturday decided to transfer the further probe into the Ali Tauqeer Sheikh case to a central investigating agency on the advice of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state cabinet held an intensive discussion on the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) report based on its probe into the case, which relates to Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links.

Sarma, addressing a customary post-cabinet press conference, said, “On the Ali Tauqeer Sheikh case, the cabinet had a comprehensive discussion today on the SIT team’s report. The case has been transferred to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further inquiry and investigation. The Assam government had constituted an SIT to inquire into the alleged anti-India conspiracy of Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in connivance with a British citizen, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi.”

He further said, “The case has been investigated and sensitive information has been obtained from various sources by the SIT. However, the SIT has given a clear report that beyond a point, it may not be possible for it to continue with the investigation because it requires coordination from Interpol, and it requires much sensitive information from the Government of India, as well as the Parliament. As such, it has been decided that the case will be entrusted to a central government agency which will be selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and accordingly, once an agency is selected, the Government of Assam will transfer the case to the agency on advice of the MHA.”

Sarma, who had previously stated that a special media briefing would be held to disclose crucial findings of the SIT investigation, today mentioned that the present status of the case and the results of the investigation so far will be discussed in the briefing.

“Some sensitive information, like international call records and their timings from previous years, cannot be obtained by the Assam government. Only the central government can obtain such information. That is why we have decided to transfer the case on the advice of the MHA,” the Chief Minister explained.

CM Delves Into Case

On being pressed, Sarma said, “At least I can confirm that when an honourable MP from Assam visited Pakistan, that time, his father was the chief minister of Assam. It was a very sensitive visit, but neither the Assam Police nor the central government was informed. The normal protocol is to inform the MEA before sensitive visits. These are not written rules, but there are protocols and procedures which should be followed.”

“We asked the Special Branch of Assam Police whether they were informed about the visit. They said that they had no information. When the family member of a chief minister visits Pakistan, especially in the case of Assam, which is a very sensitive case where organisations like Al-Qaeda are active…if my family members visited an enemy state, we would inform the Government of India. The MP was very active on social media before and after the visit, but 10 days in between were completely blacked out,” he added.

