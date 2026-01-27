Gaurav Gogoi Pakistan Links: Assam CM to Release Exposé on Ali Tauqeer Sheikh on Feb 8

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he will reveal the findings of the SIT investigation into Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, which relates to Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links, on February 8. He also invited senior journalists from across the country to attend the presser on the day.
Addressing the media following a cabinet meeting, the chief minister said, “Today the cabinet has informally discussed the SIT report related to a sensitive case involving one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, one British national, Elizabeth Gogoi, and one Indian national, Gaurav Gogoi. After going through the PowerPoint presentation, the cabinet has directed the home and political department to place a formal cabinet memorandum on February 7, indicating the further steps they want to take. The cabinet has also authorised the chief minister in his capacity as home minister to reveal whatever is possible to reveal before the press on February 8 at 10.30 am.”
Sarma said that while he was in the know-how of the ongoing investigations, his cabinet colleagues were shocked at the SIT’s findings. “Some of them had their heads in their hands as to how Tarun Gogoi’s son could go to this extent. We are also worried about the findings, including me. Except for some personal information, we will release enough evidence, and I think that will be enough.”
He further said that a formal decision on whether the probe will be handed to NIA, IB, RAW or any other agency will be taken during the cabinet meeting on February 7. “We will release everything then, and the centre will take it forward. We could have done it today as well, but Home Minister [Amit Shah] will visit Assam on January 30, so we decided to release it today.
Delving into the details of the case, Sarma explained that the case was initially against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, was examined as a witness along with 22-25 other people. “The facts that we found have pointed the finger firmly at Elizabeth Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi. On February 7, we will decide whether the Assam government or the Centre will conduct further inquiry,” he said.
The Assam chief minister also targeted Rahul Gandhi when asked whether the timing of the expose will derail Congress’ election campaign. Sarma said, “You know what kind of a person Rahul Gandhi is. We are not sure about his citizenship yet. If this had involved a BJP leader, the person would have been expelled.”
“You can wonder what leadership Gaurav Gogoi will give the state when he did not even get his two sons Indian citizenships. They are British citizens and are minors, so they don’t even know about it. It shows his mindset that he considers Indians second-class people, while the British are first-class, according to him,” Sarma added.
Background
Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani citizen and well-known climate change specialist who has served in multiple advisory capacities with the Government of Pakistan, is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Assam. The probe relates to allegations that he interfered in India’s internal matters and maintained alleged “anti-India” associations with individuals based in India.
The probe focused on claims that Sheikh used his international climate network to interfere in India's internal affairs and disrupt communal harmony. The SIT's formation followed reports of Sheikh's past professional ties with Elizabeth Colburn, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, at the NGO LEAD Pakistan.