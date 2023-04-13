Assam All Set For World Record With Largest Bihu Performance

More than 11,000 dancers and drummers will showcase the “largest Bihu performance in a single venue” in Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium to carve Assam’s name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The performance will take place on April 13 at around 5.30 pm after it was preponed. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place on April 14.

The aim of the performance is to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance at a single venue. The event will take place at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, the largest city in the northeastern state of Assam, as part of the Rongali Bihu spring festival, which marks the start of the Assamese new year.

The performers are currently rehearsing for the historic moment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was earlier slated to attend the festival celebrations. However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma preponed the event by a day.

CM Sarma expressed his hope that the event would put Assam and its cultural heritage on the world map.