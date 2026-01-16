“Assam and Singapore Investigations Are Separate”: CM Sarma on Zubeen Garg Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the investigations into the death of Zubeen Garg in Assam and Singapore are separate and independent processes, and that political leaders should avoid commenting on matters that are under judicial consideration.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said he had no additional remarks to offer beyond what has already been reported in the media.

“Whatever you have read in the media, I have also read the same. Our investigation is different, and theirs is different. It would not be appropriate for me to comment further on the issue,” the Chief Minister said.

He also stressed that political statements on such sensitive matters can be interpreted in different ways by the public, and therefore, leaders should maintain restraint.

“Since the matter is before the court, politicians should not interfere. We should stay away from what the court has said,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister’s comments came in the wake of developments in the Singapore Coroner’s Court, where it was stated that Zubeen Garg was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of his death and had entered the sea without wearing a life jacket near Lazarus Island.

Meanwhile, Garima Garg, the singer’s wife, has appealed to both the Government of India and the Assam government to closely monitor the ongoing proceedings in Singapore related to Garg’s death.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, she urged the two governments to follow the hearings in the Singapore Coroner’s Court at the highest level and to ensure that the case is pursued without delay or dilution in either country.

Garima Garg also called for swift and effective prosecution in India, based on the charge sheet already filed by the Assam Police, and appealed for all relevant facts to be placed before the courts in both jurisdictions.

