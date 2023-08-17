Assam: BJP Leader, Who Filed Case Against Anurag Chaliha, Suspended

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Trishna Sarma, who filed a case against Anurag Chaliha, has been placed under suspension until further orders, reports emerged on Thursday.
The decision to suspend the joint secretary of Kisan Morcha, Assam unit from the party was taken by president of the morcha Debajit Borah on Wednesday.
“As per the directions of Bharatiya Janata Party, Kisan Morcha, State President Shri Debajit Bora, today on August 16, 2023, Secretary (Joint) of Kisan Morcha, Assam unit Trishna Sarma has been released from all the duties. She will remain suspended from the party until further orders,” the letter reads. (translated from Assamese)
It may be mentioned that following the apprehension of Anurag Chaliha for his suspected involvement in the suicide case of BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar, Trishna lodged a case against him alleging that he duped her on the pretext of providing jobs and for the completion of other official works. He also took Rs. 40 lakh from her, she alleged.
Indrani Tahbildar allegedly committed suicide when her intimate photos with Anurag Chaliha went viral. It was also suspected that the said BJP Kisan Morcha leader was in an extra-marital affair with Chaliha who was staying at her residence as a tenant.