Guwahati: Indrani Tahbildar’s Husband Files Case Against Anurag Chaliha

The husband of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar filed a case against Anurag Chaliha for his alleged involvement in the suicide case of the party leader, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The husband, Ritesh Tahbildar, filed case no. 318/2023 against Chaliha at Chandmari Police Station under sections 120(B)/306/384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Yesterday night, absconding Anurag Chaliha was nabbed from Demow by a joint effort of the city police team and Sivasagar police for his alleged involvement in the suicide case of Indrani Tahbildar. Following his apprehended, he was taken to Guwahati from Sivasagar.
It may be mentioned that Indrani allegedly committed suicide on August 11 apparently after her objectionable photo with an invitee member of the BJP Kisan Morcha from Golaghat district goes viral on social media.
According to initial information, the BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary allegedly committed suicide by taking a drug overdose. The incident was reported at around 5.30 pm.
It was also suspected that the said BJP Kisan Morcha leader was in an extra-marital affair with Chaliha who was staying at her residence as a tenant.