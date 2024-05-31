Assam: BJP Minority Morcha Leader's Son Apprehended for Brandishing AK47 Rifle

The son of BJP's Minority Morcha leader, Neelima Begum, has been apprehended by Hojai police for allegedly brandishing an AK47 rifle in a viral video.
Identified as Riyaz Hussain, the individual was captured from an apartment near Little Flower School in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati city.
The operation was carried out by Hojai police, led by ASP Pallab Tamuli, in collaboration with Guwahati city police. Following the circulation of the video depicting Riyaz brandishing the assault rifle, he had been evading arrest.
Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from Hojai police, under ASP Pallab Tamuli's supervision, conducted a late-night raid in the city, resulting in the apprehension of the suspect.