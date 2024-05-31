Guwahati: Young Woman Brutally Attacked After Rejecting Love Proposal

In a chilling incident in Guwahati's Survey locality in Beltola, a young woman named Ankita Das Kashyap was brutally attacked with a knife by an individual identified as Amit Bhowmik.
Reports indicate that Bhowmik had been allegedly following Ankita over a period of time and had been harassing her mentally.
Ankita had lodged an FIR at Dispur police station, citing Bhowmik's threats and persistent stalking. Despite this, the assailant continued to harass her, even making threatening calls to her family members.
Expressing her dismay with the police's handling of the situation, Ankita's mother stated that despite their complaints, Amit Bhowmik was not arrested promptly. She highlighted that Ankita had no romantic involvement with Bhowmik and had repeatedly rejected his advances.
"Amit Bhowmik had been stalking my daughter for an extended period. Despite lodging an FIR at Dispur police station, I am disappointed with the police's response. They must promptly arrest Amit, given his threats against us. Ankita had no romantic involvement with Amit; she consistently rejected his advances. His attack on our flat yesterday is a direct result of her refusal. The responsibility also lies with our flat's security, who allowed Amit entry despite our warnings and providing his photograph for identification," the mother of the victim told the media on Friday.
Ankita Das Kashyap, the victim, was the youngest daughter of Dr. Manindra Chandra Das, Superintendent of T.B Hospital, Dhubri, and Puspalata Das, former professor of Agia College in Goalpara district.