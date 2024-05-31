Guwahati: Young Woman Brutally Attacked After Rejecting Love Proposal

"Amit Bhowmik had been stalking my daughter for an extended period. Despite lodging an FIR at Dispur police station, I am disappointed with the police's response. They must promptly arrest Amit, given his threats against us. Ankita had no romantic involvement with Amit; she consistently rejected his advances. His attack on our flat yesterday is a direct result of her refusal. The responsibility also lies with our flat's security, who allowed Amit entry despite our warnings and providing his photograph for identification," the mother of the victim told the media on Friday.