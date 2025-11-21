Assam BJP Ramps Up Poll Prep with Strategic Statewide Meetings

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted three important meetings at its state headquarters under the leadership of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, focusing on party preparation ahead of the upcoming elections.

Three Key Meetings

The first meeting was held with the state BJP leadership, including office bearers from the Media and Public Relations departments, to review ongoing strategies. The second session involved discussions with the party’s social media and IT cell teams, while the third focused on the Building and Construction Committee.

Following the meetings, BJP State President Dilip Saikia outlined the discussions, stating that the party strategised its preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. He noted that the political scenario in Bihar, where the BJP received historic support, could reflect in Assam as well. The party is actively working to secure a third term in the state.

Tomorrow, B.L. Santosh will hold the first constituency-wise meeting with coordinators and in-charge officials. Senior party leaders, including Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra, State In-Charge Harish Dwivedi, and the Chief Minister, are expected to attend. The session of the Building Committee is scheduled to continue until late evening.

Political Outlook and Strategy

Dilip Saikia emphasised that while the people of Bihar supported development over caste-based politics, Assam’s voters are also expected to endorse the BJP’s agenda of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and development-focused governance.

Regarding the BTC elections, Saikia noted that final decisions on candidates will be taken in consultation with the national leadership, keeping public interest as the priority.

Party Unity and Criticism of Opposition

The BJP leadership also addressed the ongoing discussions about the merger of Ajap and Ajit Borthakur’s groups. The situation of Akhil Gogoi was highlighted, with Dilip Saikia criticising him for allegedly insulting the people of Sivasagar. The BJP leadership argued that these opposition groups have no positive agenda for the public or the state and are focused solely on opposing BJP governance.

Saikia further congratulated Rajen Gohain on his new responsibilities and dismissed claims of Akhil Gogoi acting as a BJP agent, reaffirming the party’s trust in its core leaders.

“The people have rejected those who have no commitment to Assam’s welfare. Our focus remains on development, public service, and ensuring that the BJP continues to lead Assam with a positive vision,” he said.

