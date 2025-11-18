BJP to Observe Zubeen Garg's Birthday as "Blood Donation Day" Annually

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made several significant announcements today, covering the legacy of the late singer Zubeen Garg , the return of the historic Vrindavani Vastra, and updates regarding the state's electoral rolls.

Zubeen Garg's Birthday to be Observed as 'Blood Donation Day'

The Chief Minister clarified controversies surrounding Zubeen Garg, stating that the singer was not a person who consumed alcohol and that a conspiracy was hatched to force him to drink to misappropriate his finances. "It has come out in the investigation," the CM asserted. He urged fans to honour Zubeen's legacy through positive actions like planting Nahor trees, helping the poor, and taking responsibility for underprivileged students.

Sarma attended a mega blood donation drive organised by the state's BJP unit on the singer's 53rd birth anniversary, a move to celebrate his humanitarian efforts. He announced that the BJP will observe Zubeen Garg's birthday as "Blood Donation Day" annually.

Vrindavani Vastra to Arrive by 2027

Having just returned from London, where he signed an agreement with the British Museum, CM Sarma announced that the historic Vrindavani Vastra is set to arrive in Assam by early 2027. The Chief Minister mentioned he had been working on bringing back the sacred textile, created under the guidance of Srimanta Sankardeva, since 2014, with intensified efforts since 2019 leading to this successful initiative.

Focus on 'Pure' Voter List and Electoral Revision