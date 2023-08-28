Assam BJP Sounds Poll Bugle, CM Sarma Participates in ‘Shankhnad’ Campaign

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has geared up all organizational activities in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.
In this regard, a meeting of the social media and Information Technology cell (Shankhnad) was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday wherein an 11-member social media cell of each Lok Sabha constituency including district conveners and co-conveners of social media cell participated.
The meeting was held in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Organisational General secretary Ravindra Raju and General secretary Pallab Lochan Das.
The BJP launched voter awareness campaigns across Assam following the revision of voters' list by the Election Commission of India (ECI). A state level workshop is also being organized at the party head office.
In a statement, the party said that a workshop will be conducted in each assembly constituency on August 29 for the smooth conduct of matters pertaining to revised voters list of 126 assembly constituencies such as inclusion of new names, removal of deceased persons' name and transfer of names.
President of each Mandal, Shakti kendra pramukh, Booth president, booth level agent BLA 1 and MLAs will participate in the workshop.
Assam BJP Spokespersons Rupam Goswami and Subhash Dutta said that the party is focused on winning all the 14 Lok Sabha seats. The party will appoint Vistarak in the 29 assembly constituencies falling under Koliabor (Kaziranga), Nagaon and Barpeta Lok Sabha constituencies where the party has no representatives.
Under the Lok Sabha Prabash Yojana, senior leaders of the party have already geared up organizational matters in all Lok Sabha constituencies.
The spokespersons also said that 6 MLAs from Assam have been campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, 11 MLAs in Chhattisgarh and one MLA in Mizoram assembly elections. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is firm that the NDA government will win in the Lok Sabha elections at the Centre.