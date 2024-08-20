Assam: Body Found Inside Garage In Guwahati

A body was recovered from a garage located in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Monday morning.
According to sources, the body was found at a Rajdhani garage located at Amtola locality in Sachal within the Six Mile area. The deceased has been identified as Ajit Barman (30).
It is learned that the deceased was an employee at the garage. While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, locals said that the area has been infested with drug addicts and suspect that Barman died due to drug overdose.
The body was first discovered by the garage owner, who immediately informed the police.
Local police arrived at the scene soon after and recovered the body for pos-mortem.