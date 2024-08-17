Assam: Unidentified Body Found in Luxury Vehicle Sparks Mystery in Duliajan

An unsettling discovery was made in Assam’s Duliajan on Saturday when the body of an unidentified man was found inside a luxury vehicle. The vehicle, bearing registration number WB 06 B 0909, was located near the public crematorium in Tipling.
As per Reports, the vehicle had been parked under suspicious circumstances for nearly five days before the body was discovered. Upon inspection, local police found the deceased man inside, whose identity has yet to be confirmed.
In addition, Police also recovered an NCC cap, clothing, and various items from the vehicle. The cause of the incident and the identity of the deceased remains under investigation.
Meanwhile, the half decayed body of a woman was found in Guwahati's Hengrabari on 8th August. The body was discovered after foul smell started emanating from the room.
The deceased woman was been identified as Manasi Konwar Kachari from Assam's Dhemaji. She was reportedly living on rent at House number 17 on Sewali Path in Hengrabari.
The time of death is not known yet, though it is being estimated that the woman died some time ago. After a foul smell started coming from the room where she lived, the landlord peeked through the window to witness the decaying body lying on the floor.