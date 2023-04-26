Assam Book Fair 2023-24 to Begin in Guwahati from December 29

The yearly organised Assam Book Fair for the year 2023-24 will begin from December 29 for 12 days in Guwahati, the organizers informed on Wednesday.

In a joint press conference by Publication Board Assam and All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association, the organizers announced the dates for Assam Book Fair that will organised in parts of the state.

The organizers said, “The book fairs have provided a great relief to the book publishers and sellers of Assam in coping with the losses faced during the lockdown. It has played a positive role in bringing together the younger generation of writers from different parts of Assam for intellectual discussion.”

This year, Assam Book Fair will be held in North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Silchar and Haflong along with Guwahati.

The book fair will be also organised in two lower Assam cities however, the place and time is yet to be fixed, the organizers informed.

The following is the venue and date fixed for the Assam Book Fair 2023-24:

Guwahati- December 29 to January 9

Haflong- October 1 to 7

North Lakhimpur- October 31 to November 9

Sivasagar- November 18 to 27

Silchar- December 1 to 10

It may be mentioned that Publication Board Assam launched Assam Book Fair as a joint venture with All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association to organise the book fairs in different parts of the state which turned out to be a huge success.

The book fair is yearly organised at Assam Engineering Institute playground in Guwahati’s Chandmari.