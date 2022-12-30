Assam Book Fair Begins in Guwahati

Assam Book Fair (2022-23) begins with fanfare among book lovers at Assam Engineering Institute playground in Guwahati’s Chandmari on Thursday.

Jointly organised by Publication Board Assam and All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association, the Asom Granthamela was inaugurated by the reputed Indonesian performing poet Tara Noesantara.

She appreciated the culture of book reading among the common people in this part of the world and later performed a poetic cultural show along with a co-artiste with traditional Indonesian flavour.

The inaugural ceremony also witnessed the release of 15 valuable books, published by the state publication board, in the presence of state education department adviser Dr Noni Gopal Mahanta, eminent author Dr Govinda Prasad Sarma, State publication board vice-chairman Sumanta Chaliha, secretary Pramod Kalita, publishers & book sellers association president Nagen Sarma, former president Imran Ahmed, etc.

Prestigious Asom Prakashan Parishad Sahitya Bota-2022 was presented to Assamese author Dr Pranabjyoti Deka in the same function, where Ranjan Sarma, publisher of the collection of Dr Pranabjyoti Deka’s best stories, was also awarded.

The splendid book fair, which will be open for book appreciators and common people till January 9, 2023, has given space to over 150 book stalls (publishers) from northeast India along with Kolkata, New Delhi, Punjab, where 10 publication houses from neighboring Bangladesh are also taking part.

A number of events relating to new book releases and literary discussions are scheduled in the 12-day festival where every evening the audience will be enthralled by performing artistes.