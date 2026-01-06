Assam Book Fair Ends on High Note in Guwahati, Book Sales Touch Rs 7 Crore

The Assam Book Fair, held across several parts of the state in phases, concluded smoothly in Guwahati on the evening of January 6, marking yet another successful chapter in Assam’s literary calendar.

The Guwahati edition of the Assam Book Fair 2025–26 was organised at the playground of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, from December 24, 2025, to January 6, 2026.

The fair was organised by the Assam Publication Board in collaboration with the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association.

Over its 14-day run, the fair turned Khanapara into a vibrant hub of books, writers, publishers and readers, drawing thousands of book lovers from across the state.

The closing ceremony was held on January 6 in the afternoon, with Assam Education Minister and Chairman of the Assam Publication Board, Dr Ranoj Pegu, attending as the chief guest. Renowned Odia writer Paramita Satpathy was present as the guest of honour, adding literary depth to the concluding event.

During the ceremony, the prestigious Assam Publication Board Literary Award 2025 was presented to noted writer Dr Deepak Kumar Barkakati for his novel Aishwarjya. The publisher of the book, Bandhav Prakashan, was also honoured with the Assam Publication Board Publisher Award 2025.

This year’s book fair witnessed the participation of more than 135 publishing houses from Assam and outside the state. According to the organisers, book sales were highly encouraging.

By the 13th day, books worth Rs 6.80 crore had already been sold, and by the final day, total sales were estimated to be close to Rs 7 crore, setting a remarkable record for the Assam Book Fair.

One of the major highlights of this year’s fair was the state government’s initiative to encourage young literary talent. As many as 818 writers under the age of 40 were awarded the Yuva Lekhak Sanman, each receiving Rs 25,000 as encouragement for literary creation.

The move was widely appreciated for motivating emerging writers and strengthening Assam’s future literary landscape.

A significant factor behind the surge in book sales this year was the overwhelming interest in books dedicated to legendary Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Following his untimely demise, several writers, journalists and literary figures published new books reflecting on his life, music and influence. These books attracted massive attention from readers, making Zubeen Garg's themed literature one of the biggest draws of the fair.

Some of the newly released titles included Zubeen Gargor Jagat, Kobitare Zubeen Tarpan, Surjyakontha Zubeen Garg: A Saga of Musical Waves, Batore Sesote Bat Sao Tomale, Zubeen Garg: Geet Gowa Darshanikjon, Heartthrob Zubeen Garg, Mayabini Jatrar Golpo, among many others. In addition, books written and published during Zubeen Garg’s lifetime also saw renewed popularity, with readers revisiting his creative journey through earlier works.

Apart from Zubeen Garg, centric literature, another book that stood out was senior journalist Manoj Kumar Goswami’s short story collection Swanirbachita 26.

Published by Rekha Prakashan and priced at Rs 350, the book received strong interest from readers for its thoughtful writing style and unique presentation. Both the cover design and the content were widely appreciated by the reading community.

The Assam Book Fair once again proved to be more than just a marketplace for books; it emerged as a celebration of ideas, culture and intellectual exchange. Book lovers from different corners of the state flocked to the fair, carrying home not just books but renewed enthusiasm for reading and literary engagement.

As the curtains came down on the Guwahati edition, the Assam Book Fair reaffirmed its role in nurturing Assam’s reading culture and strengthening its intellectual environment.

With strong reader participation, record sales and vibrant literary discussions, the fair ended on a hopeful note, leaving behind a clear message that the love for books in Assam remains alive and growing.

