Assam Book Fair Celebrates a Special Day for Children with Exciting Competitions

The Assam Book Fair, held on the playground of Khanapara Veterinary College, saw a festive gathering of book lovers on the last Sunday of the year. The fifth day of the fair was celebrated as Children’s Day, featuring a range of activities designed to engage young readers and foster creativity.

The day began with a special programme for children, formally inaugurated by renowned children’s author Bandita Phukon. In her address, she urged parents not to reduce children to “machines chasing numbers,” but instead to focus on their mental development and creative thinking. An impromptu speech competition for children was also held at 11 a.m., adding excitement to the morning schedule.

In the afternoon, at 2 p.m., a quiz competition was organised for students from Class VI to Class XII at the Zubeen Garg auditorium, paying tribute to the singer and adding a dynamic edge to the fair. These activities contributed to making the Assam Book Fair a vibrant and engaging experience for visitors of all ages.

Organisers announced that on January 6, the concluding day of the fair, prizes will be distributed for the various competitions. The day will also feature a cultural programme and an intimate discussion session. The discussion session will be inaugurated by eminent author, scriptwriter, poet, and lyricist Akshat Gupta, with the proceedings conducted by distinguished writer, journalist, and Nagaland University professor Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap.

The Assam Book Fair continues to draw book enthusiasts across the state, blending literary engagement with cultural celebrations and providing a platform for young readers to showcase their talent.

