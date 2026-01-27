Assam Cabinet Clears Key Welfare, Employment and Land Decisions

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday evening took a series of important policy decisions aimed at expanding employment access, uplifting indigenous communities, strengthening infrastructure financing, resolving land settlement issues, and extending healthcare coverage. The meeting was held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, Guwahati.

Moran Community Allowed Employment Exchange Registration

To expand employment opportunities, the cabinet approved the registration of persons belonging to the Moran community residing in Arunachal Pradesh along the Assam border in the Employment Exchanges of Tinsukia district. The relaxation applies to individuals possessing valid Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC) and OBC certificates issued by the Government of Assam, easing existing residence verification norms.

The decision is expected to facilitate greater participation of Moran youth in government recruitment processes and employment-related initiatives, improving their access to formal employment avenues within Assam.

Reservation for Chutia Community in ACS and APS Junior Grades

To enhance the socio-economic status of the Chutia community, the Cabinet approved consideration of an executive order providing reservation of one post each for the Chutia community in the Assam Civil Service (ACS) Junior Grade and Assam Police Service (APS) Junior Grade recruitments.

The reservation will be applied within the OBC quota for the next five Combined Competitive Examinations conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission.

Assam to Raise Rs 200.36 Crore Loan from NABARD

The Cabinet approved the raising of a loan amounting to Rs 200.36 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The loan will fund 27 projects sanctioned under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF-XXXI).

The projects fall under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and the Border Protection and Development Department, aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure and border-area development.

De-reservation of Village Grazing Reserve Land in Dibrugarh

The Cabinet decided to de-reserve 360 bighas, 3 kathas and 18 lechas of Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land spread across Tiloibari Bongali and Tiloibari Nepali Gaon under Moran Revenue Circle in Dibrugarh district.

The land will be settled in favour of indigenous individuals residing on it and allotted to government institutions and public utilities already in possession, in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict dated January 28, 2011.

Settlement Premium Relief for Tea Garden Workers

In another welfare-focused decision, the Cabinet approved a proposal for relaxation and rationalisation of settlement premiums for tea garden workers living in labour lines located within town and peripheral areas.

The move falls under Section 17-A of the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1956 (as amended), and is expected to ease land settlement-related financial burdens on tea garden workers.

Elected Panchayat Representatives Covered Under MMLSAY

The Cabinet also decided to bring elected representatives of Zila Parishads, Anchalik Panchayats and Gaon Panchayats under the Mukhya Mantri Loksevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY).

The decision extends health insurance coverage to grassroots-level elected representatives, ensuring access to quality healthcare benefits under the state government scheme.