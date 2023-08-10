Assam Cabinet Decides On Benefits For ASHA Workers, Supervisors

The Assam government on Wednesday announced a one-time gratitude benefit of Rs 2 lakhs for Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers upon relinquishment of their services.
The decision was taken during the state government's cabinet meeting during which it was decided that the one-time assistance will be paid to those ASHA workers who "rendered continuous voluntary service for a minimum of 10 years...on relinquishment of their services on attaining 60 years".
During the meeting, it was also discussed that the termination age for ASHA workers and ASHA supervisors will be fixed and the age of relinquishment of services for both will be 60 years.
Moreover, "ASHA supervisors will be able to avail a one-time gratitude benefit of Rs 3 lakh on relinquishment of their services on attaining 60 years," a release mentioned.
Furthermore, ASHA and ASHA supervisors will be eligible for a one-time gratitude benefit of Rs 1 lakh in case of resignation or relinquishment of voluntary service before attaining 60 years. However, this will only be valid upon rendering continuous voluntary service for a minimum of 10 years.
In addition, the next of kin of ASHA and ASHA supervisors will also be able to avail the benefits in case of death in harness as per their eligibility.
It may be noted that an ASHA is a community health worker employed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as a part of the country's National Rural Health Mission.