Insurance Scam: Asha Worker Held For Helping to Issue Fake Death Certificates

The crime branch arrested an Asha worker on Sunday in connection to the insurance scam where fake certificates were provided to claim insurance money.

The Asha worker has been identified as Sushila Rabha working at Mairapur Sub-Health Center in Rani.

According to sources, Sushila used to help the gang to issue fake death certificates.

The crime branch seized a bullet bike belonging to Dhiraj Das who is in custody at present.

The gang was working as an agent to Santosh Jha and Rajiv Ranjan hailing from Bihar who used to operate from their state.

So far, the branch has arrested nine persons including a woman.