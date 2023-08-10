Assam Cabinet Decides To Improve Regional Air Connectivity Under Non-UDAN Scheme

In an effort to expand services, the Cabinet also permitted regional airline FlyBig, headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, to operate flights on the Guwahati-Jorhat route under the VGF provision of the Non-UDAN scheme. The terms, conditions, and revenue model for the Guwahati-Dibrugarh and Guwahati-Silchar routes will serve as a template for this operation, ensuring a consistent approach.