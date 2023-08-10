Assam Cabinet Decides To Improve Regional Air Connectivity Under Non-UDAN Scheme

The Assam Cabinet has taken a significant step towards enhancing regional air connectivity by green lighting infrastructure projects through the Non-UDAN Scheme.
Aiming to bolster transportation links, the Cabinet granted approval for Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for the Guwahati-Jorhat route. This move is set to pave the way for improved accessibility and smoother travel options for residents in the region.
In an effort to expand services, the Cabinet also permitted regional airline FlyBig, headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, to operate flights on the Guwahati-Jorhat route under the VGF provision of the Non-UDAN scheme. The terms, conditions, and revenue model for the Guwahati-Dibrugarh and Guwahati-Silchar routes will serve as a template for this operation, ensuring a consistent approach.
To ensure continued services and connectivity, flight operations between these key sectors have been extended until March 31, 2024, under the VGF provision of the Non-UDAN Scheme. This strategic decision reflects the government's commitment to fostering growth and accessibility, aligning with its vision of an interconnected and thriving region.