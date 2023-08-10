Assam Cabinet Launches 'Khel Maharan' Initiative to Cultivate Grassroot Sports Talents

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday has unveiled a significant initiative, ‘Khel Maharan’, aimed at unearthing and nurturing grassroots sports talents in the state.
Over 50 lakh athletes are set to participate and vie for honors across five diverse sporting disciplines: Athletics (ranging from 100m to 800m), Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball, and Kho Kho. The competition will take place across four distinct age categories: Under 19 (men and women) and above 19 (men and women).
The competition will span various stages, commencing at the Gram Panchayat/Urban Local Body (ULB)/Wards level and further progressing to the Village Council Development Committee/MAC Level of BTR, KAAC, and DHAC.
Subsequently, it will extend to Assembly constituencies, district level, and culminate at the state level.
The grand state-level events are scheduled to unfold at five key locations: Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Kokrajhar, and Diphu.
Each of these venues will host the final showdown for a particular discipline, underscoring the comprehensive reach and scope of the sporting extravaganza.
'Khel Maharan' aspires to empower aspiring athletes at the grassroots, providing them with a platform to showcase their prowess and potentially secure a bright future in the world of sports. This strategic endeavor by the Assam Cabinet stands as a promising step towards elevating the sporting landscape of the region and nurturing emerging talents.