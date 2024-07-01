Guwahati: CBI Arrests Central GST Commissioner & Middleman in Rs. 3.83 Lakh Bribery Case

A case was registered against the Commissioner and three middlemen following a complaint. The complainant had executed construction work related to N.F. Railway and submitted bills for the same. The Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax, Dibrugarh, raised a demand for Service Tax amounting to Rs. 48,43,034. Displeased with the order, the complainant filed an appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals), CGST, Central Excise & Customs, Guwahati.