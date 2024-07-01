Guwahati: CBI Arrests Central GST Commissioner & Middleman in Rs. 3.83 Lakh Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Commissioner (Appeals), Central GST & CE, Guwahati, and a middleman in connection with an alleged bribery case amounting to Rs. 3.83 lakh.
A case was registered against the Commissioner and three middlemen following a complaint. The complainant had executed construction work related to N.F. Railway and submitted bills for the same. The Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax, Dibrugarh, raised a demand for Service Tax amounting to Rs. 48,43,034. Displeased with the order, the complainant filed an appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals), CGST, Central Excise & Customs, Guwahati.
During one of the appeal hearings, the Commissioner allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 4,50,000 (10% of the Service Tax demand) through middlemen. The amount was later negotiated down to Rs. 3.83 lakh to settle the matter.
The CBI laid a trap and apprehended a middleman while accepting the bribe on behalf of the Commissioner, who is an IRS officer. The Commissioner was also arrested during the operation.
Searches conducted at the premises of the accused led to the recovery of incriminating materials. Both arrested individuals will be produced before the Competent Court.